Oracle Advisory Group's representative talks high voter turnout in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Oracle Advisory Group has been observing elections in Azerbaijan since 2013, the group's representative George Birnbaum said, News.az reports.

He stressed that Azerbaijan's voter turnout is consistently high.“The snap presidential election that took place in the country this year and the current parliamentary election reflect true patriotism. We are observing high voter turnout and democracy. The electoral process is proceeding unhindered,” he said.Birnbaum remarked on how great it is that Azerbaijan is having such an active electoral process.

News.Az