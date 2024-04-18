+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, has accused the leadership of the European Union of political blackmail and called for their resignation due to failures in executing key projects.

"Currently, EU leaders are undertaking major initiatives, such as the green transition, sustainability policies, migration, sanctions, and military policies, but all have failed. The current EU leadership must resign. We need new leaders," Orban stated during a press conference, the recording of which was published on the social network X.

According to him, Brussels uses the rule of law and the conditionality mechanism as "political blackmail," citing Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, who stated that Hungary would not receive EU funds due to its migration and anti-gender policies.

Viktor Orban, the long-standing Prime Minister of Hungary and leader of the right-wing Fidesz party, defends Christian values in matters of family, marriage, and gender orientation. He is known as one of the main critics of the policies of supranational bodies within the EU and actively supports right-wing parties in other EU member states, including Geert Wilders of the Dutch Party for Freedom, Herbert Kickl of the Austrian Freedom Party, Marine Le Pen of the National Rally, and others.

Orban also maintains ties with Moscow and the Turkic world. He consistently advocates for national interest protection, greater sovereignty, and economic independence. It is noteworthy that Hungary has a long history of coexistence of various states under a single scepter, starting from 1867 when it was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Recently, Orban has indicated a move towards closer cooperation with Herbert Kickl, who, if victorious in the Austrian parliamentary elections, promised more intensive collaboration between the two countries, potentially joined by the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Furthermore, the alliance of European right-wing parties plans significant changes in gender, migration, and civilizational policies if they come to power. The actions of the current EU leadership are becoming increasingly irrelevant and do not align with the interests of most Europeans.

Migrants have caused tension among law-abiding EU taxpayers, accusing them of being forced to adopt values alien to the Christian majority and supposedly reverting Europe to the dark times of the Middle Ages. These concerns are reflected in Viktor Orban's statement on the need for a change in EU leadership, which, according to him, has failed in key policy areas: migration, sanctions, military, green, and energy.

Viktor Orban, as an experienced politician, is sharply aware of the deep processes within the EU, where the liberal agenda is giving way to right-wing populism. He also points to the example of the United Kingdom, which, contrary to predictions, not only did not suffer an economic collapse after Brexit but is also thriving and strengthening its position on the global stage. Nevertheless, Hungary's economy is dependent on EU subsidies, which creates contradictions since not all assistance promotes development — sometimes, subsidies can hinder progress rather than stimulate it.

Orban's "rebellion" reflects significant changes in the European Union and heralds the possible formation of new ideologically aligned groups based on shared historical memory and economic expediency. The upcoming European Parliament elections, scheduled for June 6-9, 2024, may bring unexpected surprises and significantly affect the future development of events in Europe.

