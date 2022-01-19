Organization of Turkic States makes Twitter post in connection with January 20 tragedy (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of Turkic States made a post on its Twitter page in connection with the January 20 tragedy, News.Az reports.

"January 20, 1990, is not only a ‘Day of Mourning’ for Azerbaijan but also a ’Day of Honor’ that fostered country towards independence. On this day, which went down in history as ‘Black January', we respectfully commemorate victims and martyrs and share the pain of brotherly people of Azerbaijan", the publication says.

News.Az