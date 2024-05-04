Orthodox Easter Celebrating in pictures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Orthodox Christian worshippers pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on the day of a Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City, May 3. REUTERS/Shannon StapletonMembers of the Ethiopian Orthodox clergy attend the Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, May 2. REUTERS/Ammar AwadEthiopian Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, May 2. REUTERS/Ammar AwadCoptic Orthodox Christians gather as they attend a Palm Sunday mass at the Samaan el-Kharaz Monastery in the Mokattam Mountain area of Cairo, Egypt, April 28. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah DalshAn Ethiopian Orthodox faithful girl wears a palm headband as she attends the Palm Sunday Mass at the Bole Medhanialem Orthodox church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 28. REUTERS/Tiksa NegeriOrthodox Christian worshippers carry crosses during the Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City May 3. REUTERS/Ammar AwadAn Orthodox Christian worshipper prays inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, on the day of a Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City, May 3. REUTERS/Shannon StapletonAn Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Christian priest throws holy water during a Palm Sunday mass at the Samaan el-Kharaz Monastery in the Mokattam Mountain area of Cairo, Egypt, April 28. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah DalshPeople react as an Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Christian priest throws holy water during a Palm Sunday mass at the Samaan el-Kharaz Monastery in the Mokattam Mountain area of Cairo, Egypt, April 28. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

