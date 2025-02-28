Oscars 2025: Nominees in key categories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards, set to take place in Hollywood on Sunday, have been revealed. Leading the pack is Jacques Audiard's bold musical Emilia Perez, which has earned 13 nominations.

However, the race for the coveted Best Picture Oscar remains tight, with contenders such as the whimsical Cinderella story Anora, the poignant immigrant drama The Brutalist, and the gripping Vatican thriller Conclave emerging as strong contenders for the top prize, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Here are the nominees in key Oscar 2025 categories:

Best picture

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Perez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best director

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best actor

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Perez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best international feature film

"I'm Still Here" (Brazil)

"The Girl with the Needle" (Denmark)

"Emilia Perez" (France)

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Germany)

"Flow" (Latvia)

Best animated feature

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best documentary feature

"Black Box Diaries"

"No Other Land"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

Films with eight or more nominations

"Emilia Perez" - 13

"The Brutalist" - 10

"Wicked" - 10

"A Complete Unknown" - 8

"Conclave" - 8

