OSCE chair backs Armenia–Azerbaijan move to dissolve Minsk Group

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, who currently chairs the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), has voiced her support for the decision by Armenia and Azerbaijan to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Valtonen expressed hope that the dissolution process would be completed in December, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia, the United States, and France, was established in 1992 to mediate the Karabakh conflict. Azerbaijan had earlier called for the group’s dissolution, a move later endorsed by Armenia.

