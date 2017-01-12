Yandex metrika counter

OSCE chair, Russian FM to mull Karabakh conflict

Kurz is due to pay a visit to Russia’s capital on Jan. 17-18, Zakharova informed.

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Jan. 12, APA’s Moscow correspondent reported.

Kurz will have a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, during which Russia-Austria relations and the two countries’ cooperation within OSCE will be discussed, she said.

The sides will also mull the ongoing conflicts in the OSCE area, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Ukrainian crisis, added the spokesperson. 

News.Az


