OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Azerbaijan

Bujar Osmani, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, will visit Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on April 10-13, News.Az reports citing OSCE.

Bujar Osmani will meet with the government representatives and interested parties.

During the visit, issues of strengthening cooperation, analysis, and assessment of existing challenges in the field of security, as well as promotion of peace and stability through dialogue in the South Caucasus will be discussed.

News.Az