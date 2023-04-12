OSCE expresses support for Azerbaijan’s demining actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE will support Azerbaijan in the de-mining process, North Macedonian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani said on Wednesday.

Osmani was speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“The mine threat was one of the topics which we discussed in detail at our meetings today. OSCE will share its experience with Azerbaijan in this direction,” Osmani noted. “We must elaborate on the necessary projects to provide support to Azerbaijan in connection with mine clearance and mine risk prevention. We’ll form such initiatives in the future in connection with communications”.

Following the 2020 Second Karabakh War, more than 75,000 hectares of liberated territories have been demined in Azerbaijan. More than 85,000 mines and units of unexploded ordnance were found and defused.

News.Az