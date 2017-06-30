OSCE MG co-chairs to join meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

All the three OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will join the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers.

The Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Igor Popov, will also take part in a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, which is planned to be held in Austria on July 11, a source in Russian Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti.



A preparatory work is underway for the meeting, according to the source.



APA has learned that all the three OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs – Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Richard Hoagland (the United States) will join the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers.



Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian may meet during the OSCE Informal Ministerial Meeting, to be held July 11 in Austria’s Mauerbach.

News.Az

