OSCE MG co-chairs to visit Armenia on June 13

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (United States) and Stephane Visconti (France) will visit Armenia on June 13, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan announced on June 5, APA reports.

In a statement released after the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Paris on May 15, the co-chairs stated they will hold negotiations with Armenia’s new leadership in June 2018.

