OSCE MG co-chairs to visit Azerbaijan on Nov. 1

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will visit Azerbaijan on November 1, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters, Nezavisimaya Gazeta r

"They held meetings in Yerevan yesterday, and will visit Baku on November 1," he said, Trend reports.

Minister added that he intends to meet with his Armenian counterpart before the end of 2018.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

