OSCE monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident

In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has conducted a monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring has ended without an incident.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was conducted by field assistant of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Simon Tiller and head of the OSCE High Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Vladimir Minarik.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and representative of the High Level Planning Group Ralph Bosshard.

