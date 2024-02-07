OSCE PA mission head praises high voter turnout in Azerbaijan’s presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The voter turnout in the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan is quite high, Head of the OSCE PA mission Daniela de Ridder told journalists at polling station № 26 of constituency № 23 organized at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, News.Az reports.

“We are amazed at how many people came to vote in Azerbaijan's presidential election,” Daniela de Ridder said

“Today we, along with other parliamentarians, are closely observing the beginning of the election. We note the active participation of voters in the voting and intend to continue to follow the process throughout the day. Everything is going smoothly so far and we were amazed at how crowded some polling stations were already,” she added.

On February 7, at 8 a.m., the presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan commenced across the entirety of the country`s sovereign territory. Seven candidates are competing for the presidency.

The voting is taking place at 6,537 polling stations in 125 constituencies, including 6,319 permanent stations and 218 located in Azerbaijan’s embassies, consulates general and permanent representations in foreign countries, as well as in military units, treatment and correctional facilities, sanatoriums, ships navigating under the country`s national flag in the Caspian Sea and international waters.

A total of 6,524,203 ballot papers were issued.

All constituency election commissions were provided with computers and other necessary equipment. On the voting day, operational information regarding the progress of the election will be announced from the Information Center of the Central Election Commission.

The number of eligible voters in the country is 6,478,623.

The voting is being monitored by 790 international observers representing 72 international organizations and citizens of 89 countries. The total number of local observers is 89,366.

The election is being covered by 216 representatives of 109 foreign media outlets.

The voting will end at 7 p.m.

News.Az