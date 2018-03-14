OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on March 15, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message on Marc

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Ognyen Yovic and Simon Tiller, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

