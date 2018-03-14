OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
- 14 Mar 2018 16:29
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 129660
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/osce-to-monitor-azerbaijani-armenian-troops-contact-line Copied
The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on March 15, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message on Marc
The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.
On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Ognyen Yovic and Simon Tiller, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.
News.Az