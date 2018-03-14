Yandex metrika counter

OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on March 15, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message on Marc

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Ognyen Yovic and Simon Tiller, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

