Yandex metrika counter

OSCE's Special Representative discusses Karabakh conflict in Yerevan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
OSCE's Special Representative discusses Karabakh conflict in Yerevan

On October 22, OSCE Chair’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Rudolf Mihalka has met with the Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yere

Report informs citing Armenian press that the due information was provided by the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The sides also exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      