Osimhen accepts Al-Hilal personal terms, but Napoli demand €75M

Victor Osimhen has reached a personal agreement with Saudi club Al-Hilal on a lucrative contract worth €30 million per season, plus additional bonuses.

However, a final transfer deal is yet to be struck, as the two clubs remain €5 million apart in negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Football Italia.

The striker had rejected a previous proposal reported to be worth €26m per season to sign with the Saudi Pro League side.

Negotiations continued today and there was a breakthrough, with the Nigeria international accepting the terms.

These are worth an extraordinary €30m basic salary, plus performance-related bonuses on top.

It came after new coach Simone Inzaghi, formerly of Inter, called Osimhen personally to convince him to make this step.

There is no deal yet, because Napoli want the full €75m of his release clause, although the bid is now a lot closer at around €70m.

This is an improvement on the opening bid of €60m plus bonuses, which was rejected outright.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan last summer when the transfer window for the big five European Leagues had already closed.

Although the Turkish team did try to keep him on a permanent basis with a high offer, it was not enough to match the funds available for Al-Hilal.

News.Az