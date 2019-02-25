Otto Hauser: Azerbaijan’s economic development encouraged growth in Germany-Azerbaijan trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan’s positive economic development brought about an increase in trade between Germany and Azerbaijan last year,” Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Stutt

“Last year trade between the two countries made 1.27 billion euros. It is 50 percent more than the previous year. This is a clear indication of Azerbaijan’s economic growth,” said the Honorary Consul.

According to Otto Hauser, last year Germany’s import from Azerbaijan amounted to 688 million euros, while Germany exported products worth 581 million euros to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az