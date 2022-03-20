'Our glorious and historic victory is a source of pride for each of us' - Azerbaijani President

In general, construction and landscaping work is underway in both Karabakh and East Zangazur, President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan as he lit the holiday bonfire in Sugovushan settlement, News.Az reports.

“We must rebuild more than 10,000 square kilometers in a short period of time, with great efficiency and quality,” the head of state said.

“During the occupation, the loathsome enemy destroyed all our cities and villages, destroyed and desecrated all our historical sites. We are a nation that builds and creates. Although just over a year has passed since the war, we are already building. I am confident that we will achieve all the plans and goals. In fact, we are already achieving them. These are the realities of the present-day Azerbaijan,” he added.

President Aliyev noted that the strong Azerbaijan of today is capable of doing all this.

“There is political will, there is economic power, our people are mobilized, national solidarity is at the highest peak, and, of course, our glorious and historic victory is a source of pride for each of us. We are rightly proud to be citizens of a victorious state. We are proud of our army and we are proud of our people. We are proud of our young people who made us happy, and we will be proud of them forever. We have returned to Karabakh and East Zangazur forever, and we will live here in our historical lands forever,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

