Drone attack triggers fires in Ukraine’s Odesa

A drone attack has sparked fires in Ukraine’s Odesa region, with flames spreading across forestry lands and Ochakivskyi Island in the Danube Delta, local authorities said.

According to the Izmail District State Administration, reeds caught fire on Ankudyniv Island during an air attack involving a single unmanned aerial vehicle on January 2. The blaze spread across an area of about 10 hectares before extending to lands belonging to the Vylkove Forestry and Ochakivskyi Island through the Ankudynove channel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services said access to the fire zone remains limited due to difficult terrain. Officials added that residential buildings are not currently under threat, as winds are pushing the flames toward the sea.

Authorities said the situation is under control and is being closely monitored, with response teams ready to intervene if conditions worsen.

