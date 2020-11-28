Over 1.1 mln people fined in Russia over COVID-19 restrictions’ violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian law enforcement has fined over 1.1 million people since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic over violations of the coronavirus-related restrictions, the Russian Ministry of the Interior reported. This is the first time such statistics were made public.

"The law enforcement officers filed over 1.1 million administrative offense protocols over non-compliance with regimes of heightened readiness, quarantine, or self-isolation," the Ministry said in response to the TASS question. The vast majority (976,900 people) were fined for non-compliance with rules of conduct during a state of emergency or threat thereof, which carries a penalty of 1,000 rubles.

Overall, the fines amounted to at least 1.7 billion rubles, according to calculations.

Since April, Russian regions decide on coronavirus-related restrictions on their own. While the police officers initially apprehended the violators of the self-isolation regime, today the bulk of offenses is comprised of violators of the mask-and-gloves regime.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,215,533 cases were registered in Russia, with 1,712,174 recoveries and 38,558 deaths.

