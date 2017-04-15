Over 1,200-Azerbaijan related documents found in UK National Archives

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 1,200 documents relating to Azerbaijan`s history have been found in the National Archives of the United Kingdom, according to Nigar Maxwell.

The statement came from head of the Department of History of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic at the Institute of History.

Speaking at a meeting of the institute`s Research Council, Maxwell, who conducted a research at the UK National Archives, said the documents cover the years 1914-1920, including the period of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Director of the Institute of History, MP Yagub Mahmudov said the documents highlight Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, history of Zangazur and Nakhchivan, and provide evidence of the Republic of Armenia`s (Ararat) policy of occupation, and superpowers` plans to occupy the Azerbaijani territories.

The council decided to seek the delivery of the documents from the UK to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

