Over 220 detained in pro-EU protests in Georgia

A protester waves an European Union flag during a rally outside the parliament to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, 30 November 2024. Photo: AP

As many as 224 people have been arrested in Georgia in recent days of protests, which erupted in response to the government's decision to suspend European Union accession talks on Nov. 28, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

The arrestees are accused of petty hooliganism and disobeying police orders, the ministry noted.According to the ministry, 21 Georgian police officers were injured on December 1-2, and a total of 113 since November 28, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media. Zurab Japaridze, one of the leaders of the Coalition for Change, was also arrested on the morning of December 2, after the rally on Rustaveli Avenue had been dispersed. The charges he is facing are not yet known.According to the ministry, the “rally participants provoked the officers”, also damaged the infrastructure of Rustaveli Avenue, erected barricades and several facilities.Georgia’s EU accession bid, initiated in 2022, faced delays after a controversial "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law sparked debates.Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused European politicians of interference, saying: "Considering all this, we have decided not to bring the issue of initiating negotiations with the EU to the agenda until the end of 2028."The protests highlight growing tensions as Georgian citizens continue to advocate for closer ties with the EU.

News.Az