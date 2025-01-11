Over 700 demonstrators arrested in The Hague

Extinction Rebellion activists block the Utrechtsebaan of the A12 highway in The Hague as hundreds of people cheer them on from the sidelines, 28 January 2023

Over 700 climate activists were arrested on Saturday during a demonstration on a motorway near The Hague as they blocked the road and refused to leave, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Among those detained, 12 individuals faced charges for criminal offenses such as sedition and assault and were taken to police stations. The remaining protesters were transported out of the city by bus and released later in the day.The demonstrators were campaigning for an end to fossil fuel subsidies for oil, natural gas, and coal companies, according to Dutch media reports.Despite a municipal ban on the blockade and measures such as screens and fences, hundreds of activists managed to access the highway. Some chained themselves to the road, resulting in hours of traffic disruption. Police ultimately used water cannons to disperse the crowd and clear the road.

