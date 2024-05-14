Over half of construction works at Azerbaijan's Lachin airport completed - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The overall progress of the Lachin airport construction work is currently 65 percent, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, head of the working group Rahman Hummatov said, News.az reports.

He made this statement during a meeting of the working group on Khankendi, operating at the interdepartmental center of the Coordination Headquarters established to centrally resolve issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.Hummatov noted that following the “I State Program of ‘’Great Return‘’ to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation”, implementation of such strategic projects as the restoration and construction of roads and railways, the construction of new airports, and telecommunication networks is currently underway in these territories.To note, the construction of Lachin International Airport, the foundation of which was laid in 2021, is scheduled to be completed in 2025. The length of the airport runway will be 3,000 meters, and the width will be 60 meters. The airport is being built near the village of Gorchu at an altitude of 1,800 meters above sea level and will be one of the highest-altitude airports in post-Soviet space.

News.Az