Over one million children in Gaza need water and food - UNICEF

UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram said that over one million children in Gaza still need water and food, and that thousands of children go to bed hungry every night, despite the ceasefire agreement, while 650,000 of them need to return to school, News.Az reports citing the Sana.



In a press interview on Sunday, Ingram explained that the ceasefire is “good news” because it means an end to the daily bombardment that was killing children, but it “is not enough on its own to end hunger or ensure families have access to safe drinking water.”



“Families in Gaza are still struggling daily to survive, and the infrastructure that provided water and medical care for children has been severely damaged, making access to these basic services extremely difficult.” She added.



Ingram said that the amount of aid entering the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire began had increased slightly during the first two weeks, but it was “still woefully inadequate,” and that the quantities received were still far below the levels that were entering before the war began.

News.Az