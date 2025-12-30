Overnight strike damages infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces carried out an overnight strike on Zaporizhzhia on December 30, damaging an industrial infrastructure facility and nearby residential areas, local authorities said.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said the attack occurred during an air raid alert, which remained in effect at the time. Residents were urged to stay in shelters until the official all-clear was issued, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The blast wave damaged several private homes, and emergency and utility services are continuing inspections to assess the full extent of the destruction.

According to preliminary information, no fatalities have been reported. However, Fedorov later said that one woman sought medical assistance and was transported to hospital by paramedics. Authorities said casualty information is still being clarified.

The strike came amid heightened overnight attacks across Ukraine. Explosions were also reported in Odesa, while officials declared a ballistic missile threat across southern, northern, and eastern regions. Air defence forces said most incoming threats were intercepted, though some impacts could not be avoided.

