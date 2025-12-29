+ ↺ − 16 px

Intense ground battles are ongoing in eastern Ukraine, particularly in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as Russian forces claim advances across multiple fronts, including Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

In Donetsk, fighting continues around Kupiansk, Podoly, and surrounding settlements. Ukrainian forces reportedly attempted to advance toward Kupiansk but were repelled, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Russian military claimed over 1,350 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the past day, with nearly 500 casualties in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk alone. Russian forces also released footage of Grad multiple rocket launchers striking and reportedly destroying two Ukrainian drone control points.

The clashes highlight the ongoing intensity of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the continued heavy toll on both sides.

News.Az