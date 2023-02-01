Owner of pro-Iranian media in Azerbaijan detained

+ ↺ − 16 px

The owner of SalamNews website and InterAz TV channel (pro-Iranian media outlets in Azerbaijan), Matlab Baghirov, known as “Haji Matlab”, has been detained as a result of a special operation conducted by Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry, News.Az reports.

A total of 39 people have been detained in Azerbaijan as a result the special operation against an Iranian spy network.

The detainees are accused of carrying out acts of sabotage and disruption under the "veil of religion".

Those people, who described themselves as religious, carried out propaganda in favor of Iran on social networks, abused the freedom of religious belief in Azerbaijan, and fulfilled the tasks of the Iranian special services to undermine the traditions of tolerance established in Azerbaijan.

News.Az