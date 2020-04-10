PACE co-rapporteurs welcome prisoner pardon in Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

The co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on the monitoring of Azerbaijan, Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC), Sir Roger Gale (United Kingdom, EC/DA) and Sunna Ævarsdottir (Iceland, SOC), have welcomed the decree of President Ilham Aliyev pardoning 176 prisoners aged over 65 in need of special care, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This humanitarian measure addresses concerns expressed by the Council of Europe Commissioner on Human Rights with regard to the protection of human rights and health of people detained in prisons in Council of Europe member states in connection with the global coronavirus pandemic," the co-rapporteurs said in a statement.

“Pardon of convicts in Azerbaijan who need special care due to age amid the coronavirus pandemic is a very right step," they added.

On April 6, President Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree pardoning 176 prisoners aged over 65.

The Decree says the decision on pardon was made after considering appeals of convicts over the age of 65 who are in need of special care due to their age and health in connection with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the world, as well as their family members to the head of state, taking into account the health state of convicts, their behavior during the conviction, and being guided by the principles of humanism.

