Padres, RHP Michael King agree to 3-year deal

Right-hander Michael King has agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract with the San Diego Padres, according to sources.

The agreement includes opt-out clauses after the 2026 and 2027 seasons, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

King was limited to 15 starts during the 2025 season with San Diego, missing roughly half the year due to a knee injury and a nerve issue in his right shoulder. Despite the setbacks, he posted a 5-3 record with a 3.44 ERA, striking out 76 batters over 73⅓ innings.

The 30-year-old pitcher, who primarily relies on his sinker and changeup, still showed flashes of the form that defined his standout first season with the Padres in 2024. That year, King recorded a 3.9 WAR and a 2.95 ERA across 173⅔ innings in 30 starts, finishing seventh in National League Cy Young Award voting.

The main difference between the two seasons was the performance of his four-seam fastball, which was hit significantly harder in 2025. Opponents’ slugging percentage against the pitch jumped from .402 in 2024 to .814.

King had been tendered a $22.025 million qualifying offer by the Padres but declined it ahead of the Nov. 18 deadline. He spent his first five major league seasons with the New York Yankees and owns a career record of 31-29 with a 3.24 ERA and 559 strikeouts.

