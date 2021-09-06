Pakistan always ready to support Azerbaijan - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event dedicated to Pakistan Defense Day was held in Baku on September 6.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee attended the event, News.Az reports.

The ambassador said in his speech that 56 years ago the soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces showed unprecedented courage and professionalism to prevent the enemy's evil plans: "September 6 is the Day of Defense and Martyrs of the country went down in history as a symbol of courage and patriotism."

"Pakistanis share Azerbaijan's joy over the victory in the 44-day patriotic war. Our security relationship is also developing. We are grateful for Azerbaijan's support in the Kashmir issue and are always ready to support our brotherly country," the ambassador said.

News.Az