Pakistan and UK emphasize urgent need to ease tensions and avoid regional escalation

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, during a phone call with his British counterpart David Lammy, emphasized the importance of de-escalating tensions and avoiding further escalation in the Middle East.

The two sides expressed their grave concern over the deteriorating regional security situation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

They also highlighted the serious threats to stability and peace in the region and beyond following Israel's unjustifiable attack on Iran.

