Pakistan army arrests former spy chief, initiates court martial proceedings
Pakistan's military said on Monday it had arrested the former chief of the top spy agency, Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, and initiated court martial proceedings against him, News.az reports citing Reuters .The arrest was ordered by the Supreme Court in connection with a land development case, and multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act after his retirement, the military said in a statement.