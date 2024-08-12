Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan army arrests former spy chief, initiates court martial proceedings

Pakistan's military said on Monday it had arrested the former chief of the top spy agency, Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, and initiated court martial proceedings against him, News.az reports citing Reuters .

The arrest was ordered by the Supreme Court in connection with a land development case, and multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act after his retirement, the military said in a statement.



News.Az 

