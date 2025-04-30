Pakistan cancels multiple flights amid rising tensions with India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has cancelled all ten scheduled flights to Skardu and Gilgit today due to escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, according to airport authorities.

The flight schedule reveals that two PIA flights each from Karachi and Lahore to Skardu — flight number 454 — have been cancelled, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

In addition, two more flights from Islamabad to Skardu were also scrapped.

Furthermore, four Islamabad-Gilgit flights have been called off. Sources at the airport said that two Skardu-bound flights of a private airline from Islamabad are also uncertain.

Airport officials confirmed that the cancellations were made for security reasons amid the current regional situation.

News.Az