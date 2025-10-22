Pakistan debutant Asif Afridi takes five wickets against South Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran Pakistani spinner Asif Afridi made a sensational Test debut on Wednesday, taking five wickets as South Africa battled to 285-8 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi.

The tourists trail Pakistan's first-innings total of 333 by 48 runs with two wickets remaining, looking to square the two-match series, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At the break, Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj were at the crease on 48 and 23 respectively, having added a determined 50-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

At 38 years and 299 days, Asif became the second-oldest Pakistani to make his Test debut and produced figures of 5-61. Like fellow left-armer Maharaj, who claimed seven wickets, Asif used the dry pitch conditions to his advantage, becoming the 15th Pakistani bowler to take five wickets on debut.

South Africa resumed the day on 185-4 and added 100 runs in the morning session. With the turn on the Rawalpindi pitch increasing sharply, Asif got Kyle Verreynne caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 10 with the fourth ball of the day.

Tristan Stubbs battled the spinners for 256 minutes, scoring a patient 76 with six fours and a six, before Asif trapped him leg-before. Asif completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Simon Harmer lbw for two, while Noman Ali removed Marco Jansen the same way for 12.

Afridi’s remarkable debut performance gave Pakistan a strong grip on the match and highlighted his mastery in exploiting the challenging conditions.

News.Az