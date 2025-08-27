Pakistan deploys army amid India’s warning of ‘high flood risk'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani authorities have deployed the army in northeastern Punjab province to aid rescue and relief efforts amid a flood emergency caused by heavy rains and the release of water from overflowing dams in India.

New Delhi has warned Islamabad of expected high inflows in the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The army was deployed at the request of the Punjab government to assist the civil administration in evacuating residents from districts facing severe floods.

According to an official notification, troops have been stationed in Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad and Sialkot, among others.

Pakistan's Water Resources Ministry warned that a “high flood” could hit several Punjab districts as water levels continue to rise in all three rivers.

