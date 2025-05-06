Pakistan diverts India-bound ship to Singapore amid tensions

A Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) cargo vessel originally bound for India’s Kandla Port has been diverted to Singapore amidst rising tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

According to PNSC sources, the ship departed from Bintulu Port, Malaysia, on May 3 en route to India, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The vessel was carrying a consignment of timber meant for delivery in India.

The cargo is likely to be offloaded within one to two days. The PNSC’s shipping status report also mentions Singapore as the location for offloading the shipment.

Ship management sources further added that offloading the cargo at alternate nearby ports such as Colombo or Sohar is also under consideration.