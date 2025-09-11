Pakistan eliminates 19 terrorists in separate operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nineteen terrorists were killed in three separate operations in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the military said on Thursday.

The security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in Mohmand, North Waziristan and Bannu districts of KP, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

During the operation in Mohmand, 14 terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, said the ISPR statement.

In another operation, another four terrorists were neutralized in the North Waziristan district, the ISPR said.

In the third encounter that took place in the Bannu district of the province, one terrorist was killed, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate the presence of other terrorists from the area.

The military said the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

News.Az