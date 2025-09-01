Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan government helicopter crash kills five - VIDEO
A Pakistan government helicopter crashed in the north of the country on Monday, killing all five people on board, a police official said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The helicopter was carrying out "a test landing on a newly proposed helipad" in a mountainous tourist area when it came down, Abdul Hameed, a senior police officer in Diamer district, told AFP.

"Among the killed were two pilots and three technicians," he said.


