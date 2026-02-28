Pakistan hit 2 targets at Mohmand Dara base in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar - VIDEO

Pakistan hit 2 targets at Mohmand Dara base in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistan Armed Forces carried out aerial strikes on two targets at the Mohmand Dara Base in eastern Afghanistan, News.Az reports, citing state-run Pakistan TV.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts against the Taliban regime’s aggressive actions in the region.

News.Az