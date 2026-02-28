Pakistan hit 2 targets at Mohmand Dara base in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar - VIDEO
Photo: Dawn
The Pakistan Armed Forces carried out aerial strikes on two targets at the Mohmand Dara Base in eastern Afghanistan, News.Az reports, citing state-run Pakistan TV.
Pakistan continues air operations against Afghan Taliban aggression, hits two targets at Mohmand Dara Base, Nangarhar. Inflicts heavy losses, security sources.#Pakistan #AfghanTaliban #Dharabase #PakArmy #Operation_Ghazab_Lil_Haqq #PakistanTV #PakistanTvglobal pic.twitter.com/2ByU1qCi6a— Pakistan TV (@PakTVGlobal) February 28, 2026
The operation is part of ongoing efforts against the Taliban regime’s aggressive actions in the region.
By Aysel Mammadzada