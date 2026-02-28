Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan hit 2 targets at Mohmand Dara base in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Pakistan hit 2 targets at Mohmand Dara base in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar - VIDEO
Photo: Dawn

The Pakistan Armed Forces carried out aerial strikes on two targets at the Mohmand Dara Base in eastern Afghanistan, News.Az reports, citing state-run Pakistan TV.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts against the Taliban regime’s aggressive actions in the region.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      