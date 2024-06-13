Pakistan intends to enhance co-op with Azerbaijan in defense, aviation sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan intends to enhance cooperation with Azerbaijan in defense and aviation sectors, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Defense, Defense Production and Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Islamabad Khazar Farhadov, News.Az reports.The minister said that Pakistan considers Azerbaijan as an important partner with rich resources and a rapidly developing economy.He emphasized the importance of brotherhood, which is based on historical, cultural and religious ties between the two countries.

