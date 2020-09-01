Pakistan keen to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan: President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is keen to strengthen its bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in the fields of tourism, trade, defence, and energy, DND Agency reports.

Talking to the newly appointed ambassador for Azerbaijan at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday, the president said that Pakistan gives utmost importance to its relations with Azerbaijan.

The president said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy deep economic, political, military, and cultural ties and urged upon the envoy to play a role in enhancing bilateral trade volume.

Dr. Arif Alvi expressed gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan on supporting Pakistan during the Coronavirus pandemic, particularly the repatriation of 522 stranded Pakistanis.

President Arif Alvi also stressed the regular holding of high-level bilateral meetings between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to explore the potential in diverse areas to their mutual benefit.

The president hoped that Bilal Hayee as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan would contribute to further strengthening of the relationship between the two countries.

News.Az