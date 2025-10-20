Pakistan launches first hyperspectral satellite from China - VIDEO

Pakistan launches its first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, October 19, 2025. Photo: X social media

Pakistan has successfully launched its first-ever hyperspectral satellite, H1, marking a “major milestone” in the country’s space programme.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) confirmed the satellite’s deployment from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hyperspectral satellites can detect subtle chemical and material changes on the Earth’s surface that traditional satellites cannot, making them especially valuable for tracking crop quality, water resources, and damage from natural disasters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said H1 will enhance national capabilities in precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management. The technology will also support development projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by helping identify geohazard risks along infrastructure routes.

SUPARCO Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Khan highlighted that the satellite’s data will “revolutionize agricultural productivity, bolster climate resilience, and enable optimized management of the country’s vital natural resources,” according to Dawn newspaper.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that H1 reflects the strong partnership between Pakistan and China in the peaceful exploration of space and its applications for socioeconomic development.

This launch is part of Pakistan’s broader space programme, which has sent three satellites into orbit this year. The other two satellites, EO-1 and KS-1, are reported to be fully operational. It may take about two months to calibrate H1’s systems before it becomes fully functional.

