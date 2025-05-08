Pakistan military shoots down 12 Indian drones across multiple cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s military has shot down 12 Indian drones in various regions of the country, confirmed Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), during a press briefing.

Drones were neutralised in Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Miano, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

According to the DG ISPR, one drone crashed near Lahore, while others were taken down close to Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and Karachi.

Four Pakistan Army men sustained injuries in Lahore as a result of a drone attack, while one civilian was martyred in Miano, Sindh.

He further stated that Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully alert. India, he said, has targeted mosques and civilians during the ongoing hostilities.

