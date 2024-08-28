Pakistan, Oman conduct joint naval drill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Naval vessels from Pakistan and Oman recently participated in a joint exercise in the Gulf of Oman, aimed at enhancing operational coordination between their fleets.

The exercise featured Pakistan's Corvette Yarmook and Oman's Corvette Al-Seeb, focusing on improving their effectiveness in conducting joint maritime operations in the region, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Before the exercise, the Yarmook made a visit to Muscat, Oman, where its Commanding Officer met with Omani military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest.The Yarmook is part of the OPV 1900 project and was constructed by Damen Shipyards in Romania. The vessel has a displacement of 2,300 tonnes, a length of 91 meters, a width of 14 meters, and a draft of 4 meters. It can reach speeds of up to 23 knots and accommodates a crew of 138. The Yarmook is also equipped to carry one medium-lift helicopter, enhancing its operational capabilities.

News.Az