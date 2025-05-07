Pakistan restores unrestricted access to X

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has restored access to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, removing the need for VPNs or proxy services.

Users on X said that the social media platform is accessible without the use of proxy services, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

It is worth mentioning here that X (formerly know as Twitter) was reportedly banned in Pakistan and was inaccessible without VPNs.

The development came at the time when India attacked Pakistan at several location in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke.

Pakistan vowed that India's actions will not go unpunished.

