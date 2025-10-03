Pakistan security forces eliminate 7 more terrorists in Balochistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven terrorists were killed during an operation of security forces in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, the military said on Friday.

The operation was conducted in Sherani district of the province on the reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Security forces effectively engaged the terrorists at their location, resulting in the killing of the terrorists, said the ISPR, adding that a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists' hideout.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, said the statement.

Sanitization operation is being carried out in the area to eliminate the presence of terrorists from the area, it added.

The military said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

