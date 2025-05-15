Pakistan seeks railway cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan is exploring opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the railway sector, including the participation of the private sector, Pakistan's Minister of State for Railways, MP Bilal Azhar Kayani has said.

According to the minister, Pakistan Railways is currently implementing projects for the large-scale reconstruction and modernization of the main railway lines in the country, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"We have plans for the complete improvement of our main railway line. This project will create a solid basis for the development of the country's railway infrastructure in the future. In addition, we are also cooperating with regional countries on initiatives to strengthen regional connectivity," he said.

The minister emphasized that cooperation with Azerbaijan is particularly important in this context.

"We highly appreciate the opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the modernization of main railway lines and the development of regional connectivity. The participation of the private sector in this cooperation is also being considered and ways of interstate partnership are being evaluated," he added.

