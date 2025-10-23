Pakistan Senate chairman to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani is set to visit Azerbaijan on October 29.

Gilani's visit will take place at the invitation of Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During his visit, Gilani is expected to attend an international conference to be organized by the Milli Majlis to mark the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Constitution.

